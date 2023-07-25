Andhra Pradesh to witness heavy rains for five days as low pressure likely to strengthen

The weather department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains in the Telugu states due to the strengthening of surface circulation in the West Central Bay of Bengal on July 26. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Organization has also confirmed the forecast of heavy rains for the next five days across Andhra Pradesh.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strengthening of low-pressure area forming over the North Andhra-South Odisha region in the next 24 hours and slowly move towards the west-northwest over the coastal Andhra and South Odisha. As a result, heavy rains are expected across the state for five days, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Specifically, on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in certain districts including Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore. Light to moderate rains are expected in all other districts. On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in districts such as Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR, while light to moderate rains are expected in the remaining districts.

In light of these heavy rains, people are advised to remain vigilant, and farmers are advised to take necessary precautions in their agricultural activities. It is recommended that farmers, farm laborers should avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.