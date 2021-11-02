Andhra Pradesh: Toll fee collected for a vehicle despite being home in Prakasam district

In a surprising incident, a car owner from Dwaraka Thirumala was shocked when he received a message on his phone that a toll fee had collected through Fastag even though his car was at home. Going into the details, Obilishetti Gangaraju Kumar of Dwarakathirumala received a message on his cell phone at 11.23 am on Monday.



While examining the message, it was found that a toll of Rs. 40 was deducted at Mekalavaripalli toll plaza in Prakasam district from his Fastag account of his Renault Scala car with registration number AP37CA4747.

He was confused as to how the toll fee was cut for the car that is near his house in the apartment. He was concerned about the toll being levied without the car going on to the road. The victim wants the concerned authorities to take action on this.

However, there is no clue as to how it had happened. Meanwhile, doubts are being expressed as to whether it has occurred due to a technical glitch or there are any other reasons. The full details are yet to be known.