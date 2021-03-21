Andhra Pradesh: Transgender brutally murdered in Hindupur over financial dispute

In a shocking incident, a transgender aged (35) was brutally murdered on Friday night on the Kotnoor National Highway near the town. According to the information of Hindupur one town urban CI Balamaddileti, transgender Niharika from Parigi mandal Yarraguntapalli rents a house in Indiramma colony in Hindupuram and lives by begging.

Rajasekhar from the same village stayed with her for some time. It was during this sequence that she kept her Rs. 3 lakhs with Rajasekhar. The accused and deceased had an altercation on Kotnur National Highway on Friday night. At that moment, Rajasekhar slit her throat with a knife and then poured petrol on the body, set it on fire and fled.

Upon receiving the information, police examined the scene Saturday morning and registered a case. CI Balamaddileti said they were scouring for the whereabouts of the accused.