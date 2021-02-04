Andhra Pradesh: TTD to construct 500 temples in two Telugu states

The TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy said that as many as 500 temples will be constructed in two Telugu states under the auspices of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad mission. The Executive Officer met with representatives of Samarasata Seva Foundation, Sanskriti Samvardhini organizations and Dharmaprachara Parishad officials on Wednesday at the TTD administration building in Tirupati.

He said TTD had decided to undertake the construction of 500 temples in the second tranche through the Samarasata Seva Foundation and Sanskriti Samvardhini organisations. Authorities have been directed to send books promoting spirituality and patriotism to child development centres run by the Samarasata Seva Foundation.

He said training classes should be conducted for teachers working in these centers. TTD will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for each new temple to be built, EO said.