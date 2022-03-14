  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Twenty two passengers injured as RTC bus collides truck in East Godavari district

The ghastly accident took place on Maredumilli-Chintoor Ghat road in East Godavari district where an RTC bus traveling from Bhadrachalam to Kakinada on Monday morning collided an oncoming truck traveling to Chattisgarh head-on at Valamuru.

As many as twenty-two passengers, including RTC bus driver Ramakrishna and conductor Ramesh, were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to Maredumilli PHC.

After first aid there, they were shifted to Rampachodavaram Regional Hospital. Maredumilli police have registered a case and are investigating it further.

