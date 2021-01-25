Andhra Pradesh: Two daughters killed by superstitious couple in Madanapalle

In a shocking incident in which a mother killed her two daughters in the name of superstitious beliefs in Chittoor district on Sunday night, which has created a stir. However, new facts have come to light in the police investigation into the incident of the twin murders. As per rge probe, one of the dead, Sai Divya (22), had posted on social media three days ago, which reads 'Shiva has come work is done' that has raised suspicions over the incident. The clues team left to Madanapalle this morning to gather evidence of the incident and on the other hand bodies of deceased were shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital.

Going into details, N. Purushottam Naidu of Sivanagar, Ankishettipalle Panchayat, Madanapalle Rural mandal of Chittoor District is working as the Vice Principal in Madanapalle Government Women's Degree College. His wife Padmaja is working as an educational correspondent and principal. They have two children, Alekhya (27) and Say Divya (22). While the eldest daughter is doing PG in Bhopal, the youngest daughter has completed BBA and is studying music at AR Rahman Music Academy. They all came to the newly built house in Sivanagar in August last year. Locals said that they often worship at home.





In the wake of this, pujas were also performed at home on Sunday night as well where the youngest daughter Sai Divya was stabbed to death first followed by the eldest daughter Alekhya by putting a copper bowl in her mouth and hitting with a dumbbell. Purushottam Naidu has reportedly told this to a teacher at the college where he works who went home and observed the situation and later informed the police.

Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manohara Chary, CI Srinivasu, Sub Inspector Dilip Kumar and Ramadevi reached the spot and collected details. However, the couple after being questioned by police said that they had killed their two daughters stating that they would reincarnate with supernatural powers. Later the couple were taken into custody.