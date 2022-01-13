Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as a jeep plunges into valley in Visakhapatnam

In a ghastly road accident took place in Visakhapatnam district, two people were killed on the spot when a jeep carrying passengers lost control and fell into a valley. A total of 10 people were traveling in the jeep while five were seriously injured and two were in critical condition.

According to eyewitness, passenger Marri Eliya, the jeep coming with the passengers on the new road under construction from Peddavalsa and Koyyuru route lost control and fell straight into the valley. Two people were killed in the incident and the condition of the other passengers was critical.

Authorities, along with locals, carried out relief operations and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The police have registered a case to this extent and are investigating the cause of the accident and the details of the victims.