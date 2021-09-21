Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as the car plunges into a canal in West Godavari district

In a ghastly road accident reported in West Godavari, a car plunged into a canal at Mandalaparru in Nidamarru mandal of West Godavari district on Tuesday morning leaving two people dead on the spot in the accident.



Going into details, the deceased Bondada Sumant (31) and Kode Sarath (28) of Tadepalligudem town in the district were on their way to Nidamarru from Bhimavaram. Against this backdrop, they lost control of the car at Mandalaparru and plunged into the Chinkapavaram canal. Two people in the car were killed.

After receiving information through locals, Nidamarru police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the car. A case has been registered over the incident and is being investigated.