Andhra Pradesh: Two dead bodies recovered from the Godavari river at Hukumpeta

The incident was reported where two students were missing while bathing at the Godavari on Tuesday evening at Atreyapuram Mandal Pichhukalanka. The bodies of Mendi Joseph (Bobby) (15) and Ethakota Chinna (15) from Hukumpeta village in a remote area of ​​Pichukalanka were found by police, family members, and swimmers on Wednesday.

The bodies were shifted to Kothapeta Government Hospital for postmortem. After the postmortem, the bodies of the two reached Hukumpeta and tragic shadows fell in their houses and the village. The villagers said that the two deceased were best friends and would go together wherever they went.

Mendu Joseph (Bobby)'s father Ravi Kumar died in a road accident at Morampudi Center four years ago and mother Kamalakumari goes to work and supports the family. Takes care of insane sister.

Bobby died at a time when he wanted to study and support his family. With this, Kamalakumari wept hard as she could not digest the death of her son. On the other hand, the deceased Ethakota Chinna's parents Rani and Venkanna are raising three children and went into distress after their son's death.