Andhra Pradesh: Two drowned to death in a pond in Jeelugumilli of West Godavari

The shocking incident reported in West Godavari where a girl and a woman died on the spot after accidentally getting caught in a quicksand while fishing in a pond. The incident took place on Wednesday at Budugula pond near Jeelugumilli in West Godavari.

Going into details, M. Kalyani (15) of Vankavarigude, Jeelugumilli mandal has recently completed 10th class and is at home while M. Mahalakshmi (31) of Ramireddygude, Dammapeta mandal, Bhadradri district, Kottagudem, Telangana has come to Vankavarigude for employment.

As the rains were getting heavier, they went fishing with the locals in a Budugula pond near Jeelgumilli. They went down to the pond and went fishing with the net. There he was accidentally trapped in a quicksand and died. Two other women who went with them escaped death.

Upon learning of the matter with the locals, the Jeelgummili police reached the spot and examined the bodies. The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem and the case is being investigated