Andhra Pradesh: Two held for transporting weed in Nellore, 8 kg of marijuana seized

The Andhra Pradesh state Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have found two suspects smuggling marijuana in the hope of commissions of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 30,000 as commissions. They smuggled marijuana across the state borders. One of them is a Tamil Nadu student who discontinued his studies, while the other is a young man from Bangalore who is looking for money to overcome his financial difficulties. Gudur Enforcement Superintendent S Ravi Kumar disclosed the details to the media.



V. Harish, from Hospet, Karnataka, is struggling financially to work in a clothing store in the City Market in Bangalore. Realizing this, a man named Narasimhulu showed his hope for money. He said he would pay a commission of Rs 10,000 if he brought Marijuana from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore. With this, Harish bought it in Visakhapatnam and traveled to Bangalore by bus. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Intelligence Team Inspector R Narahari along with his staff were conducting checks on RTC buses at Ayyappagudi in Nellore when Harish was found with 6 kg of cannabis worth Rs 30,000.

A student from Tamil Nadu became a pawn in the hands of a man to smuggle marijuana. Eventually, he was found by the police at the Nellore bus stand. M. Praveen Raj from Gudalur, Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is studying at AC Arts and Science College in Thiruvarur. He is having trouble paying the Rs 40,000 college fee. He got acquainted with Raheem from Kerala who told Praveen that he would pay a commission of Rs 30,000 for bringing liquid (hashish oil) cannabis from Annavaram in AP. With this, Praveen reached Annavaram and bought 2 kg of liquid marijuana from a man named Buchi.

However, while he was taken to Chennai and caught during a police check at the Nellore bus stand. Police seized liquid marijuana worth Rs 4 lakh from him. Authorities appreciated the staff who arrested the suspects.