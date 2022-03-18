Andhra Pradesh: Two youths beats up a constable in Srikakulam, remanded

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Palasa-Kashibugga municipality when two youths attacked the head constable who told them to remove the two-wheelers which were obstructing the traffic.



According to Kasibugga CI Saketi Sankara Rao, Bose Rambabu and Bose's sons of SC Street at ​​Tiffin Center on the old National Highway in Kasibugga got drunk and caused traffic problems with their two - wheelers vehicles.



The youths suddenly attacked while taking photos to inform the authorities about the situation there. The rest of the police who came to know about the matter rushed to the spot and controlled them. The two were arrested on Thursday and remanded in custody for 14 days.