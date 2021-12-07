Andhra Pradesh: Unable to cope with studies, an inter student commits suicide in Vizianagaram

An Inter first-year student from Pidiseela village in Gajapatinagaram mandal committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday. According to locals and police, Taddi Usha (18), a resident of Shyamalavalasa village in Bondapalli mandal, is studying in Pidiseela from her grandfather's house. Usha's parents Parvati and Ramanamurthy runs a tiffin shop near Mayura Junction in Vizianagaram. Usha is studying Intermediate a private junior college in Gajapatinagaram



Usha did not go to college for two days as she could not put an effort to study the BPC stream. On Monday evening, while her grandmother is on her way to the farm, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house.

Meanwhile, the deceased parents Parvati and Ramanamurthy have two daughters of which the elder one got married. The family members are in tears after Usha committed suicide.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's grandmother, CI Ramesh and SI Gangaraju examined the scene and registered the case.