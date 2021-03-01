Andhra Pradesh: Unknown girl seen tied up with rope in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram

In a horrific incident, that took place in the district, a young woman was tied up by unidentified persons in a garden near Gurla mandal has caused a stir locally. Locals who spotted her lying unconscious in a garden opposite on Monday morning informed police.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and identified the victim as Rama, a resident of Locharla village in Therlam mandal. Rama was later pronounced unconscious and rushed to hospital and provided information to her family members.

The victim's family members said that Rama was studying for a degree at SK Degree College in Vizianagaram. Police found that the unidentified had tied her legs and hands and left her there on Sunday night. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.

However, the full details of the case are yet to be known and police are investigating as to how the victim got there and who brought her there.