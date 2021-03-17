Andhra Pradesh: UTF candidate Shaik Sabjee wins Teacher MLC post from East Godavari and West Godavari

The UTF candidate Shaik Sabjee has won as the teacher MLC of both East and West Godavari districts. He won by a majority of 1,537 votes over his nearest rival, Gandham Narayana Rao, who entered contested with the support of the PRTU. Sheikh Sabzi got 7,983 votes while Narayana Rao got 6,446 votes. Sabjees victory was decided by a two-round vote count. However this has yet to be officially announced.

On the other hand, Kalpa Latha was in the forefront in counting the votes of the teachers of Guntur-Krishna districts. She continues to lead with 1,058 votes in the first preference vote. In second place was PDF candidate Belly Nageswara Rao. The second preference votes are being counted as 50 per cent of the first preference votes are coming. Kalpa Latha got 3,818 votes and Nageswara Rao got 2,760 votes in the first preference vote.

Authorities have set up 14 tables for the counting of votes and the staff were deployed in three shifts, with candidates with the first preference vote has the chance of winning. 12554 votes were casted out of 13575 votes with 92.95 per cent polling.