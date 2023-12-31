Live
Andhra Pradesh: Vykunta Dwara darshans at Tirumala to end tomorrow
On the occasion of Vykunta Ekadashi, the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala through the Uttara Dwaraka, which started on December 23, will end on Monday. This special darshan allowed 60,000 to 80,000 devotees to visit the northern gate and seek the blessings of the Lord each day.
Sarvadarshans on normal days was cancelled during this period, and special tokens were distributed free of charge for the Dwara Darshan. Over 8 lakh tokens were issued and arranged accordingly.
Yesterday, a total of 63,728 people visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy, and 19,206 people offered prayers. The hundi, which collects gifts offered by devotees, received an income of Rs. 3.70 crores, according to TTD officials. As Dwara Darshan concludes on Monday night, Sarva Darshan will resume from Tuesday morning.