Andhra Pradesh weekly round-up: Latest developments happened in the week

While coming to the latest developments in the past week, there are major issues happened in Andhra Pradesh right from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting Polavaram project to inspect the works to the AP government withdrawing appeal petition from Supreme Court over the Amaravati lands scam case. Check the latest developments that happened in the state over the past week

YS Jagan visits Polavaram project



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has visited the Polavaram project on July 19 and inspected the progress of works. The chief minister conducted a review on R&R works and directed them to expedite the works. The CM said that an officer should be appointed to ensure strict quality and infrastructure be provided along with the construction of colonies.



AP govt. extends night curfew



The government of Andhra Pradesh has extended the night curfew in Andhra Pradesh for another week with restrictions being enforced from 10 pm to 6 am. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on covid-19 prevention and vaccination and instructed the officers to be ready to face the third wave if it comes. He suggested speeding up the work of pediatric super care hospitals to be built in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.



YS Jagan launches YSR Kapu Nestham for the second year

The Andhra Pradesh government has implemented the 'YSR-Kapu Nestham' scheme for the second year in a row. As part of this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday released Rs 490.86 crore financial assistance to 3,27,244 deserving poor women accounts belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga castes across the state. The financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum will be provided to eligible women.



AP govt. withdraws appeal petition from Supreme Court over Amaravati lands



The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday withdrew a petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the state High Court's stay on the investigation into the alleged Amaravati land scam case. A bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari allowed the plea of senior counsel of the state government, Rajeev Dhawan, for withdrawal of the special leave petition. Rajeev Dhawan stated that the government would like to go back to the state High Court.



AP Inter 2021 Results are released



The Andhra Pradesh government has released the Intermediate Second Year results on Friday. The Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the results at the secretariat in Velagapudi.

