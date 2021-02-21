Andhra Pradesh: Wife kills her husband along with her boyfriend in Nellore district

Police have cracked a murder case happened on Thursday night in Gudur town. The Urban Circle Inspector Dasaratha Ramarao said that the wife along with lover murdered his husband. The Circle Inspector revealed the details of the murder at a press conference set up at the local police station. Rupesh, son of Rajeshwaramma of East Street, fell in love with Manasa and married her seven years ago. Rupesh, who works as an electrician, lives with his wife in Narasaiahgunta. They have a son and two daughters.

Manasa has been closely associated with Ravi Varma of Kondagunta in the Gudur mandal for some time. Rupesh repeatedly reprimanded his wife after learning of the matter. Manasa, along with her boyfriend Ravi Varma, plotted to kill her husband. In this order Manasa went to her mother's home four days ago. They indiscriminately attacked Rupesh's head with an iron rod while he was asleep on Thursday night where Rupesh was killed in the incident.

According to the complaint of the deceased's mother, CI Dasaratha Ramarao, SI Saidulu, along with their staff Venkateshwarlu and RV Raju conducted an investigation and the facts came to light. The accused were taken into custody at Thalammagudi Arch near the town.