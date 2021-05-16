Andhra Pradesh: Woman burnt alive in LPG cylinder explosion in Samarlakota

In a tragic incident in which a woman who went into the kitchen to cook died for a gas fire explosion. According to the police report, Gubbala Bhavani, 35, of Kummara Street was lighting a gas stove with matches for cooking on Saturday. The stove did not light up and was kept intact and lit matches several times. A large amount of gas leaked during this sequence. At that moment, a fire broke out and Bhavani was burnt alive. The husband, who was working as a lorry driver, took his younger son and went out. Bhavani runs a fancy shop near the house.

The accident happened when the deceased left the eldest son and her aunty at the shop and went to cook at noon. Her nephew, who was nearby, noticed the fire coming from the house and Bhavani was screaming and took her eldest son and reached there. The fire was contained with water there. They noticed a gas leak and took control. As soon as the matter was known, Peddapuram CI V Jayakumar, Sub Inspector VLVK Sumant and Ward Councilor Pitta Satyanarayana reached the spot. Five matches were observed at the stove. Police believe the fire may have spread as the stove did not light up immediately and another match was lit while the gas had spread.

Bhavani of Kakinada Rural Penumarthi was married 16 years ago to Gubbala Ramakrishna of Samarlakota Brownpet. Aunt Lakshmi, eldest son Arjun Ganesh and youngest son Venuteja. Upon hearing the news of her daughter's death, her parents Deyala Mahalakshmi and Kamaraj rushed to the spot and wept. Bhavani's body was shifted to Peddapuram for postmortem and the case is being registered and investigated.