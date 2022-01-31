Andhra Pradesh: Woman complains tenant of evicting her from house with fake documents in Anantapur

In a shocking incident reported in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, a woman was allegedly evicted from her house by the tenants. The woman revealed the injustice done to her to reporters on Sunday. Going into the details, Shantamma has a shed of 3 cents in Rudrampet Village on Survey No. 82-3b. In 2002, a man named Suryanarayana Reddy rented a house with his family. Recently, Shantamma's family members became suspicious of Suryanarayana Reddy and asked him to vacate the house.

However, he said the woman has nothing to do with this house stating that he had a current meter in his name and paying house tax. He said he has all the rights on the house. With this, Shantamma's family members who were in distress alleged that he created fake documents and set up a current meter. She said that the man has been paying the house tax on the fake door number.

Meanwhile, when the woman contacted panchayat officials, it is found that he was paying tax on a fake door number. The woman complained that the tenant is threatening to leave the hopes and urged the higher authorities to do justice to her.