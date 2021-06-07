Andhra Pradesh: Woman forced into prostitution in Guntur, police starts probe

Narasaraopet, a married woman from the town, on Sunday lodged a complaint with the OneTown police seeking registration of a case against two persons who threatened to kill her daughter along with her and committed adultery with her in Mumbai. According to the CI M. Prabhakara Rao. She was separated from her 26-year-old married husband and moved in with her eldest daughter to a mother's house who lives in Prakashnagar in the town. She has been living with mother since 2017 who is already having affair with Dudekula Meeravali of Vinukonda. Meeravali allegedly threatened to kill the married woman and her daughter if she did not commit adultery with the people he told.



However, the young woman did not agree to this. Dudekula Meeravali, along with his friend Saida from Chagallu village, beat the girl and forcibly moved her to Mumbai and engaged in prostitution for nine months. Meeravali and Saida credited the money to their accounts, believing that the money would be deposited in the girl's daughter's name.



Arriving in Narasaraopet nine months later, she questioned Meeravalli about her money and said that she was beaten and forcibly taken back to different places for five months and engaged in prostitution. However, married woman had complained to the police that they were threatening to kill her if she did not commit prostitution again and asked to take action for duping them of Rs. 15 lakh. The CI said that a case has been registered against Meeravali and Saida for allegedly forcing her into prostitution and assaulting her.