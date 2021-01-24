Andhra Pradesh: Woman inspires by attending bus driver training at APSRTC depot in Kadapa

Nowadays women across the country are empowering in every field showcasing their talent and calibre be it in field of invention or discovery, ruling the states and etc. It is no wonder if we say that women are into driving vehicles not only light motor vehicles but also heavy vehicles. Same such thing was witnessed in Kadapa d istrict where a young woman has come for bus driver training held at APSRTC depot.

Going into details, Public Transport Department (RTC) officials have been conducting a training program on driving heavy vehicles since Saturday. Y. Malashree, a young woman from Kadapa, attended the training held at the driving school on the premises of Kadapa RTC Depot Manager.

Now come to get training in driving heavy vehicles. As part of the training, a bus was driven on Kadapa roads on Saturday. In cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai, women work as bus drivers. Now it is a privilege to apply for Malashree in Kadapa for the first time and come for training.

Speaker at the RTC depo, She stated that she will definitely take advantage of the opportunity to work as a driver in the RTC after completing the training and obtaining a heavy vehicle license. She also said that her husband encouraged her in the family. RTC officials lauded the young woman who bravely stepped forward to drive the bus.