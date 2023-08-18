Live
Andhra Pradesh: Woman rescued from assault with Disha App in Nandyal
A woman who was assaulted by a man was rescued by the Disha police in Nandyal after she dialed Disha SOS helpline number and reported the incident.
According to the details, the assailant, identified as Prasad, attempted to assault the woman from Kambalur, Rudravaram mandal. However, she managed to escape by screaming and running away. Local residents arrived at the scene, causing Prasad to flee. The victim immediately dialed the Disha SOS helpline and provided details of the incident.
The Disha police responded swiftly, reaching the woman's location within ten minutes and detained Prasad, who tried to flee towards Sirivella. The Rudravaram police registered a case against Prasad under sections 354A, 354B, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim's complaint.
The woman expressed her gratitude to the police who arrived promptly after her Disha SOS call. She mentioned that the village secretariat staff had downloaded the Disha app on her phone two months ago and taught her how to use it, although she had initially doubted its usefulness. However, she now acknowledges that the app served as her shield in a time of danger. The police officials associated with Disha have emphasized their commitment to women's safety and warned that strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with girls and women.