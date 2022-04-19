Andhra Pradesh: Woman slits throat of her fiance in Anakapalli district

In a tragic incident, a man was attacked by her fiance by slitting his throat in Anakapalli district on Monday. Going into the details Butcheyyapeta SI B. Ramakrishna, the two families had decided six months ago to marry Addepally Ramunaidu of Madugula Mandal Ghati Road to Vijayapu Pushpa of Ravikamata. They were engaged to be married on the 4th of this month. The marriage is scheduled on May 20.

Meanwhile, Ramunaidu left Ravikamatham from Ghati Road after the girl phoned him on Monday morning. The girl told her parents and the two went on a bike to Amarapuri Baba Gudi near Komallapudi in Butcheyyapeta Mandal.

The victim in his statement said that the young woman asked him to close his eyes under pretext if giving him a surprise and slit his throat with a knife. Puspa panicked as Ramunayudu's shirt got wet with blood. However, Ramunaidu wrapped a cloth around his neck and rushed to Ramunaidu Ravikamatham Hospital along with girl. In the middle of the road, he parked his bike on the side of the road and fell unconscious. A young man there saw the situation and left the two in the Ravikamatam hospital.

On the advice of doctors, Ramunaidu was rushed to Anakapalli Area Hospital as his condition was critical. Doctors there advised Ramunaidu's family members to move to Visakhapatnam KGH due to severe bleeding. However, family members rushed him to a private hospital in Anakapalle. On learning about the incident, Butcheyyapeta SI Anakapalli went to the hospital and took a statement from Ramunaidu who was in critical condition.

The SI said that Ramunaidu had confessed that his fiance had slit his throat with a knife and told him that he did not like you. The sub inspector said that they are investigating the incident from all quarters. Doctors at Anakapalli private hospital said Ramunaidu's condition had improved and he was out of danger.