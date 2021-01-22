Andhra Pradesh: Young boy stabs teenage girl for rejecting love in Proddutur

In a tragic incident took place in Proddatur of Kadapa district, a teenage girl has been attacked by a man with a knife for rejecting his love. The incident caused a stir in the town of Proddatur. Going into details, Sunil, a young man from the town has been reportedly harassing a teenage girl (17) from the same area over love for three months. As the girl refused to his love, Sunil committed the danger out of anger. In the attack, girl's arms and head were severely injured when she was stabbed.

However, the teenage girl, Sunil is reported to have been in love in the past. It seems that the family members have convinced that Sunil was a drunkard and thought that everything would be fine if she was sent to a college hostel in a few days. Sunil, who was angry that she had been away for a while, is said to have committed the murder.

After receiving the information, the police went to the hospital and collected the details and investigating the incident further.