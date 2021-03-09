Andhra Pradesh: Young man dies after being hit by a bus in Vizianagaram

The shocking incident was reported in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh where a young man who is all set to marry his soulmate died in an accident after hitting by a bus on the road. The incident took place on Monday at Biyalapeta in mandal area where a he was killed on the spot. Going into details, a bus belonging to a College collided with S. Rama Krishna (24) of Sunkaripeta on the Biyalapeta Sunkaripeta main road in the mandal. He died on the spot when the bus tyre had passed on his head.

Rama Krishna's marriage was slated on May 30. The incident took place when the deceased found that her finance was in an auto on the side of the road and went there to greet and returned. Parents Sunkari Bangaru Naidu Appayamma and family were in tears over the death of their son who is about to be married in a few days. Family members and locals were outraged and took to the road and protested that the body would not be moved until the owner of the bus arrives at the spot.

Meanwhile, the rural SI P Narayana Rao reached the spot, reviewed the situation and pacified the villagers. The body was shifted to the District Central Hospital for postmortem. The Sub Inspector said they had registered a case and investigating further.