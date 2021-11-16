Andhra Pradesh: Young man who set himself on fire over rejection of love dies in Visakhapatnam

A young man named Harshavardhan who was injured in the Suryabagh incident in Visakhapatnam died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at KGH. On the 13th of this month, Harshavardhan, who had poured petrol on the girl, set himself on fire. It was reported that Harshavardhan has resorted to attacking because the young woman refused to marry. A young woman who was seriously injured in a fire due to a petrol attack is being treated at KGH.

Going into the details, a young man and a young woman were seen burning in a fire at a hotel in Suryabagh area on Saturday evening. Hotel staff and locals opened the doors and rescued them and rushed them to KGH. Harshavardhan Reddy (21) from Bhupalapalli in Telangana and a young woman (20) from Karasa in Visakhapatnam studied engineering together in Punjab. Against this backdrop, Harshavardhan Reddy entered a hotel in the city on Friday. The young woman also came when he told her the thing he had come for. Police sources suspect that she refused when he asked her to marry him. An angry Harshavardhan Reddy poured petrol on her and set her on fire and also poured petrol on himself. It is known that Harshavardhan Reddy suffered 62 percent and the young woman 61 percent burns.



Harshavardhan Reddy resides in Reddi Colony at the district headquarters of Bhupalpally. Father Ramreddy was a Singareni worker in Bhupalapally. He completed BTech last year and is working in a software company in Hyderabad. Tragedy struck in the Bhupalpally area.

