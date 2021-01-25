Andhra Pradesh: Young TikTok star commits suicide over harassment by his friend in Nellore

A young man who was a star in Tik Tok committed suicide. However, it seems that the incident in the case of a girl was the reason for his suicide. Going into details, Sheikh Rafi from Ranganaikupeta, Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh has got to fame through Tik Tok. He impresses netizens and followers by uploading videos on TikTok every day. However, in a dispute with his friend, he committed suicide due to depression.

Apart from being tik tok star, Rafi works as a cameraman in Nellore is also a photographer. However, his friend Mustafa's girlfriend has aquaintance with Rafi. Mustafa was outraged by this and attacked Rafi with friends as planned. Rafi's father Riaz admitted him to hospital with serious injuries and later lodged a complaint with the police.

However, Mustafa intensified harassment on Rafi in this regard. Unable to bear the harassment at this time, he committed suicide on January 22 when no one was at home. Rafi, who committed suicide, died while receiving treatment. Father Riaz was outraged at this complained to the police that his son had committed suicide due to harassment and that action should be taken against Mustafa for causing this.