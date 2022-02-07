Andhra Pradesh: Youth dies in a road accident in Kurnool ahead of his marriage

A tragic incident took place in Kurnool district on Monday where a young man who is about to marry in another five days to start a new phase of life has died. While all the arrangements are underway and wedding invitation cards were also distributed to all the relatives, the young man was killed in a road accident.



Going into the details of the accident, two bikes collided with each other near Alluru in the Kurnool district. Two youths, Somasekhar and Nagraj, were killed in the accident. Somasekhar is scheduled to get married on the 12th of this month.

Meanwhile, another deceased Nagraj had a wife and two children. Their deaths created a tragedy in both families. The death of a young man who was getting married has caused concern in the village.

There are a series of accidents been witnessed in Andhra Pradesh in the last couple of days. The massive road accident in Anantapur leaving nine people dead has shocked the state.