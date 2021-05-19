Top
Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan launches CT and MRI scan machines

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the CT Scan and MRI machines

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the CT Scan and MRI machines. CM Jagan virtually launched CT Scan and MRI machines at Nellore, Kadapa, Ongole and Srikakulam RIMS hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, "We are further strengthening government institutions." He said that steps are being taken with the aim of providing better medical care to the poor. There are 11 teaching hospitals available in the state and another 16 teaching hospitals are being set up. He said that all these will be brought under Aarogyasri.

CM Jagan will review Nadu-Nedu programs on YSR primary education. The CM will conduct a review on the Department of Underground Mines at 4 pm.

