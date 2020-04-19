Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan appeals to Assam CM Sharabananda Sonowal to open fish markets

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday appealed to Assam Chief Minister Sharabananda Sonowal to lift the restrictions on fish imports from Andhra Pradesh recalling that the state was one of biggest exporter of aqua marine products to Assam in the past.

Speaking to Sonowal on the phone, the Chief Minister appealed to him not to stop the trucks from Andhra Pradesh at Assam borders. He also made a plea for reopening the fish markets throughout the state of Assam.

Reacting to the request of the AP Chief Minister, the Assam Chief Minister assured to take suitable action in this regard. He also requested the AP Chief Minister to help the Assamese stranded in Andhra Pradesh due to the lockdown for which Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively.