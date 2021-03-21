Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan to tour Kurnool district on March 26 to launch Orvakal Airport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Kurnool district on March 26 to inaugurate commercial flight operation at Kurnool Airport in Orvakal. With this the authorities immersed themselves in the arrangements.

Arrangements for the CM's visit are being overseen by AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karakala Valavan, District Collector G Veerapandian, SP Dr Fakkirappa and Panyam MLA Katsani Rambhupal Reddy. Collector Veerapandian said that the first commercial flight from Kurnool Airport to Kurnool would arrive from Bangalore on the 28th of this month after the inauguration of Chief Minister Jagan.

Later, there will be flights from Kurnool to Vizag and back from Vizag to Kurnool and another from Kurnool to Chennai and back from Chennai to Kurnool. Flights to the metropolitan cities of Bangalore and Chennai will also be launched. The Collector said that in the coming days, connectivity flights will also be proposed to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Vijayawada.

MLA Katsani said that the Chief Minister is moving forward in a manner that the airport is useful to all. Katsani Rambhupal Reddy said that Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has taken special care for the development of the airport.