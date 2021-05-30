Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. working for development of state, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the CM YS Jagan government was working towards development. Speaking to the media on Sunday on the occasion of the completion of two years of the YSRCP government today, he said that CM Jagan had completed 99 per cent of everything stated in the manifesto. He said the government was working for the welfare of all sections. Minister Botsa said the government was moving ahead with long-term plans.



"Our government policy is the integrated development of the state; CM brought the welfare regime never seen before to the people. Welfare reached the beneficiaries without mediators. We will send a booklet to every household on the welfare provided to the people," said Minister Botsa.



Home Minister Sucharitha said that the Rajanna rule continues in the state. CM Jagan said that welfare and development are moving forward. She said 50 per cent of the nominated posts were reserved for women. Home Minister Sucharita said it was a credit to CM Jagan that he had given houses to 30 lakh poor people. "The Amma Vodi scheme has given a new impetus to public schools, medical college for each parliamentary constituency, providing full support to the farmers," Home minister said. The government stood by the victims during the corona crisis by including Corona Medical Treatment in Aarogyasri, "said Sucharitha.



AP SFL Chairman Gautam Reddy said that CM Jagan was providing good governance in a way that no one else in the country had done. He said CM Jagan stood by the working class in the state and opined that people are noticing the low politics of Chandrababu and Lokesh.