Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MPTC unanimously elected as Duggirala MPP

Guntur district Duggirala MPP election has been completed and the returning Officer announced that YSRCP candidate Rupavani was unanimously elected. The post of Duggirala MPP was reserved for a BC woman and the election was unanimous as there was only one nomination for the post. Rupavani was presented with a certificate of unanimous election as an MPP.



It is known that the Duggirala MPP election has been postponed twice after the Parishad elections due to various reasons. In Duggirala Praja Parishad with 18 MPTC seats including 9 TDP, 8 YSRCP and 1 Jana Sena. With this, the suspense continued as to who will get the post of MPP. With the MPP election already been postponed twice, there is interest in the consequences of a third term.

In this context, MLA Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) moved the rebel candidate Tadiboina Padmavati from YSRCP to the camp. The arrival of the MLA with only five members from YSRCP to the MPDO office this morning and the absence of Padmavati has been the topic of discussion. Two other members of the YSRCP then reached there.

On the other hand, Sheikh Jabeen, who won from the BC community on behalf of TDP, did not receive a caste certificate and no one from that party nominated for the post of MPP. With this, the authorities announced that the YSRCP candidate Rupavani was unanimously elected as the MPP.