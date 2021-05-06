Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP sets up Covid Command Control Centre at party Headquarters in Tadepalli

YSRCP state general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh government was setting an example to other states in the country in corona control and medical services. He said the government was waging a war on corona by enforcing curfew on the one hand and providing effective medical services to all the poor and middle class people through Aarogyasri.

In addition to government action, local MLAs and party leaders have been actively working for the patients and people affected by the covid within the Assembly constituencies. He said the YSRCP has decided to further expand these services at the field level. To this end, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called on the party leaders in the constituencies, especially in coordination with the authorities, to work hard to ensure that all types of medical services at covid Centers are provided free of cost, motivating the people to abide by the covid rules and providing them with the information they need from time to time.



He suggested that if there were no covid centers locally, they should talk to the authorities and set them up immediately. As part of this, he said, the State covid Command Control Center has been set up at the party headquarters in Tadepalli. For services through this center he revealed whatsapp numbers, 9143541234 and 9143641234. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked the MLAs and local leaders to set up a covid Command Control Room in their respective constituencies, allocate two phone numbers in it and send your suggestion through the Party State Control Center ‌ WhatsApp along with the programs you are doing to help people, especially corona patients.







