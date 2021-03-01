Former Minister and TDP AP President K. Atchannaidu on Monday demanded the ruling YCP leaders to explain whether former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had no right to hold his tours and meetings in the State.



Atchannaidu asserted that Chandrababu Naidu served as the Chief Minister for over 14 years and had over 40 years long political standing. The YCP leaders had no right to create obstacles for the visits of such a senior leader. The common people were having doubts now whether they were brought under a jungle raj after the YCP came to power.

In a statement here, the TDP leader condemned the house arrests of their party Chittoor district leaders ahead of Chandrababu Naidu's tour in Tirupati. With what right, they had arrested the Opposition leaders without assigning valid reasons? The YCP leaders were forgetting the fact that Chandrababu Naidu was also an NSG protectee.

Atchannaidu accused CM Jagan Reddy of behaving like a Hitler and Mussolini with total contempt towards democratic systems and ideologies. The Jagan Reddy rule was pursuing an agenda of arrogance, adamance, dictatorship and political vendetta. Thousands of people were allowed to take part in rallies and meetings of caste associations but no permission was being given to democratic protests of the Opposition leaders.

The TDP leader asked whether the Chief Minister and his MLAs were afraid of giving permission to the TDP meetings because their massive irregularities and violations would be exposed. The YCP Ministers and MLAs were shivering with chill even in the sweltering heat at the mention of the Chandrababu Naidu tours. The ruling party leaders were only facing the present public resentment because of their mindless actions.

Mr. Atchannaidu asserted that the TDP agitation would not stop and it would not be afraid if some of its leaders were put under false arrests. The goondaism, misdeeds and oppression of the YCP leaders would be exposed in front of the public. It was only because of the rising unpopularity of Jagan Reddy's rule that the YCP MLAs and leaders were unleashing oppression and threats on everybody. The YCP leaders were not able to come before the public without the police's support.