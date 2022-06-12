Andhra Pradesh:16-year old boy commits suicide after being addicted to PUB G game

The tragic incident took place in Machilipatnam where a minor boy has committed suicide after getting addicted to a Pub G game on his mobile. Going into the details, Ootykoor Prabhu (16) of New Housing Board Colony is a ninth grader. He played Pub G with family members at home on Saturday night as it was summer vacation. However, after losing the game, they made fun of the him at home.

Against this backdrop, Prabhu left saying that he could not bear the humiliation and would sleep in another room. However, he was seen hanging to a fan in the living room as his father opened the door to wake him up as he had not been out for so long in the morning.

The father was stunned to see his son hanging. After receiving the information, the police have registered a case and are investigating.