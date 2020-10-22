Andhra Pradesh's Covid tally nears 8 lakh-mark

Amaravati: The two Godavari districts, West and East, in the state continued to report a high number of new Covid-19 cases as the tally inched closer to the eight lakh mark on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday, West Godavari reported 631 and East 482 of the 3,620 new cases added to the state's overall tally that now reached 7,96,919.

The two districts together have over 1.92 lakh cases.

A total of 3,723 patients got cured, taking the cumulative recoveries to 7,58,138, according to the latest COVID-19 bulletin.

The active cases now stood at 32,257. Significantly, only 16 more coronavirus deaths were reported in the 24 hours, the lowest in several months now.

The gross Covid-19 toll in the state now rose to 6,524.

Chittoor added 412 and became the third district in the state to cross 75,000 total cases. The overall infection positivity rate now slid to 10.85 per cent.