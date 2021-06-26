Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra scraps interview process for public service exams

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das
x

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Aimed at bringing complete transparency in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment

Amaravati: Aimed at bringing complete transparency in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment, government on Saturday annulled interview procedure in the selection process.

"Government after careful examination of the matter, with a view to maintain utmost transparency... hereby orders to dispense with interviews for all APPSC examinations," said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, in the order dated June 26.

He said the move is aimed at gaining complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process.

Following this move, there will be no interviews for popular examinations such as Group I, Group II and others.

however, this new rule will kick in for all the APPSC recruitment notifications issued from Saturday and beyond.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X