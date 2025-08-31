Andhra state carrom tournament kicks off

Chilakaluripet: The Andhra State 2nd Ranking Carrom Tournament-2025 was inaugurated here on Saturday at the CR Club premises. Hosted by the Palnadu District Carrom Association under the supervision of the Andhra State Carrom Association, the event has drawn over 170 players from across the state.

Chilakaluripet MLA Prattipati Pulla Rao, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the tournament. He expressed his delight at the participation of 150 men and 20 women players, encouraging them to showcase their talent and bring pride to Andhra Pradesh. Pulla Rao also praised the CR Club for providing excellent accommodation and food for all participants and announced that winners will receive trophies and a total cash prize of Rs 30,000.

A special moment of the ceremony was the felicitation of Ch Janardhan Reddy, who has been selected to represent India at the upcoming 7th Carrom World Cup (Swiss League Event) in the Maldives.

Cherukuri Kanthayya, Vice-President of CR Club, affirmed the club’s full support for hosting the event. Sk Abdul Jaleel, General Secretary of the Andhra State Carrom Association, stated that the tournament will feature separate knockout competitions for men and women, with the top six players from each category earning a spot on the Andhra State team.

Day 1 Match Highlights: B Ravi Kumar (Palnadu) defeated Ch. Babu (CR Club) – 25/0, 25/0, M Siva Reddy (Guntur) defeated Ch Subbarao (Krishna) – 25/0, 15/22, 25/0, P Venkateswara Rao (Guntur) defeated G Rajesh (PKSM) – 25/6, 25/8, G Ganesh (Visakhapatnam) defeated T Karthik (Palnadu) – 25/4, 25/0, Ch Sudheer (Krishna) defeated B Bharath (Guntur) – 25/0, 25/0, Ch Shyam Prakash (NTR) defeated MV Subbarao (Palnadu) – 25/15, 25/10, M Sudhakar (Tirupati) defeated Sk Saida (Palnadu) – 25/4, 25/9, Krishna murthy (ANTP) defeated P Arjun Kumar (Nellore) – 25/0, 25/0

The event was attended by prominent officials, including M. Narasimha Rao (Treasurer, C.R. Club), Shaik Kareemulla (Chairman, Chilakaluripet Marketing Yard), Challaguntla Ajay Babu (president of Palnadu District Carrom Association), and Tournament Observer Gadde Venu.

Dr Sk Sajida was the Chief Referee, assisted by Md Siraj Basha and 10 qualified state umpires.