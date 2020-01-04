Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is worthy enough

Visakhapatnam Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Professor PVGD Prasada Reddy said that the Boston Committee has been named as one of the popular company in the world. The BCG report says that all areas can be developed using the available resources at low cost. Instead of spending lakhs of rupees on a single city, the BCG report stated that the funds should be utilized equally for all areas.

Madras IIT has scientifically confirmed that Amaravati is not suitable for construction of Amaravati. Prasada Reddy said there a need to develop Amaravati in terms of agriculture.

Earlier on Friday, the BCG committee had revealed the report on the capital and decentralisation of administration to chief minister Jagan Reddy. The committee recommended decentralising the development hence it backed the government's decision of proposing three capitals to the state.

However, with the BCG committee giving its report, the protests in Amaravati intensified leading to the death of a farmer die to a heart attack.