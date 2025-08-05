Anganwadi workers stage ‘no phone, no work’ protest

Visakhapatnam: Anganwadi workers took out a protest stating that they would not carry mobile phones to the centres under the banner of ‘No phone, no work’.

On Monday, they placed their mobile phones on the road in front of the ICDS urban office and staged a protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union president K Venkata Lakshmi stated, “The ration supplies for the beneficiaries will be distributed offline.”

At present, the workers are facing problems as the details related to State and Central governments have to be uploaded through their mobile phones. Stating that it requires a lot of effort and consumes time, they said they do not want to continue with the online uploading system as the network and the mobile phones are not supportive.

AITUC Union district general secretary M Venkata Lakshmi pointed out that HRD Minister Nara Lokesh assured that he would ease the burden of Anganwadi workers while he was in the Opposition. “With one year completed, there is no response from the Minister towards this direction,” she stated. When the Anganwadi workers tried to hand over their mobile phones to urban CDPO Neelima, she refused to accept but assured that the network issues would soon be sorted out. They submitted a memorandum to CDPO. CITU honorary president Mani, AITUC leaders P Syamala Devi, P Krupa Rani, Annapurna and Sujatha were present.