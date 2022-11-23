ANGRAU bags Skoch Silver Award-2022

Guntur: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University bagged Skoch Silver Award for the year 2022 for conducting research in agriculture at national level and education. University Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy received the prestigious Skoch Silver Award at 84th Skoch Summit held in New Delhi on November 22. He also received the Skoch Order of Merit Certificate.

Skoch Group chairman Sameer Kochhar presented the certificates to Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Over 500 participants displayed their progress achieved in various fields through online and voting also conducted. ANGRAU director research Dr N Prasanthi explained progress achieved by the university.