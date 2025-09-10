Live
- Morning Yoga Flow to Energise Beginners
- Watch the New iPhone Air Official Video – Thin, Light & Powerful
- Hyderabad: Food Safety Task Force Inspects 10 Absolute Barbeque Outlets in Hyderabad
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Apple’s Most Powerful iPhones Yet with Big Camera, Display, and Battery Upgrades
- Samrat Rana misses final on inner 10s as Divya in contention for Women’s 25m Pistol final
- Urban Company IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1 – September 2025 Updates
- Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as New Executive Officer of TTD
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025- JUST CORSECA Offers up to 50% Off on Premium Audio Gadgets
- Striking the right balance: Rizwi on competition policy in the digital era
- Karan Aujla Brings Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonight Show'
Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as New Executive Officer of TTD
Highlights
Anil Kumar Singhal has officially assumed the role of Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He made his way to Tirumala...
Anil Kumar Singhal has officially assumed the role of Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He made his way to Tirumala on foot via the Alipiri route this morning, accompanied by family members.
Upon arrival, Singhal first had the darshan of the Lord before taking his oath as EO in the temple. Vedic scholars conducted blessings for him at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple premises. Additionally, TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary presented sacred offerings.
With Singhal's assumption of the role, a new chapter has begun for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Next Story