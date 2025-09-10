Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as New Executive Officer of TTD

Anil Kumar Singhal has officially assumed the role of Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He made his way to Tirumala on foot via the Alipiri route this morning, accompanied by family members.

Upon arrival, Singhal first had the darshan of the Lord before taking his oath as EO in the temple. Vedic scholars conducted blessings for him at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple premises. Additionally, TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary presented sacred offerings.

With Singhal's assumption of the role, a new chapter has begun for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.