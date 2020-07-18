Anil Kumar Singhal to continue as TTD EO

Tirupati: The state government issued orders for the continuation of the deputation of senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Singhal who is working as TTD executive officer until further orders.



Singhal on deputation was appointed as TTD EO in 2017 during the TDP regime and got extension after the completion of the two year deputation period in 2019 after YSRCP came to power. This is his second extension under the current government as executive officer of TTD, the biggest Hindu religious institution administering Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple.

It is pertinent to note that Singhal who is the 25th TTD EO is one of the few who served for more than three years in the post. After P V R K Prasad, Singhal was able to complete a three year stint in TTD despite the change in the state administration following the general elections.

In the beginning, Singhal faced some opposition with influential seer Sri Swaroopananda of Vizag strongly opposing his appointment as TTD EO, but he was able to carry on every one and also won the support of employees who consider him as a good officer.