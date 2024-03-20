Anil Kumar Yadav conducts election campaign

Narasaraopet: YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav conducted an election campaign at Kancherla village of Vinukonda mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil urged the voters to elect his party candidate for Vinukonda Assembly constituency Bolla Brahma Naidu as MLA, himself as MP in the coming general elections.

He said the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy almost benefited all the families in the state.

He stressed the need to elect the YSRCP candidates for the development of Palnadu district.

He assured that he will take steps to complete all the pending projects and speed up development. He promised that he will solve the drinking water problem.