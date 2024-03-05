Anil Kumar Yadav dares Naidu to retire from politics if he wins

Anil Kumar Yadav, a prominent leader from the YSRCP, made strong statements during a meeting held in the Gurjala constituency. Addressing the crowd, he declared that if he were to lose in the Palnadu district, he would retire from politics forever. He also challenged his opponent and their son to do the same if he emerged victorious.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, Anil highlighted the hypocrisy of the TDP leader. He pointed out that while Naidu welcomed MPs from one area to another, he would contest against any candidate allotted the Narasa Raopet seat in the YSRCP. Anil questioned how someone who had shown disinterest in their party could suddenly become a supporter of their cause.

Anil did not hold back in criticizing Naidu's actions, stating that the TDP leader had already fled to Hyderabad in 2019. He warned Naidu that not only in Nellore but also in the Narsapeta Parliament, the YSRCP would not hesitate to confront their rival. Anil's strong words and bold declarations have set the stage for a fierce political battle in the upcoming elections.