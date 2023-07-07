Anil Kumar Yadav takes oath at a temple, says he is not involved in illegal activities

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav performed a pooja (religious ritual) at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Venkateswarapuram in Nellore on Friday. During the visit, Anil took an oath in the temple, declaring that he is not involved in any illegal activities. He later spoke to the media, stating that he had taken this oath in front of God in response to the allegations made against him by Lokesh.

Anil questioned whether Lokesh would be willing to take a similar oath in front of God. He also challenged Somireddy to prove the allegations on him by taking oath. The Nellore Rural MLA emphasised that he has helped others but has not amassed wealth, and questioned why it is considered wrong to engage in business activities with debt.

He expressed his belief that if he has done something wrong, God will take care of it. Anil also rubbished Lokesh's remarks about MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy.