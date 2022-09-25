Anitha accuses YSRCP of diverting people's attention

Visakhapatnam: TDP state women president and party politburo member Vangalapudi Anitha questioned the YSRCP leaders why they are so scared of Amaravati farmers' maha padayatra. Speaking at a media conference here on Sunday, she said that if there is any major problem or burning issue in the state, the ruling party diverts it with another issue and a gang will work for it with a sole agenda.

The TDP politburo member pointed out that to divert the attention of people from Delhi liquor scam case and the alleged involvement of YS Bharati and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy's son-in-law, the YSRCP triggered 'name changing exercise' of the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. She asked why Lotus Pond was not named after YSR. She suggested the YSRCP government to rechristen the Central Jail after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking about the round table meeting held on decentralisation, Anitha said that there was no public participation in the meeting except YSRCP leaders who will only voice their opinion and present it as if the people of the state want the same.

The former MLA wondered when there is no money to build Amaravati, when would the three-capital be constructed in the state.