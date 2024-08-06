  • Menu
Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
Tirupati: Ankura Hospital, Tirupati, has celebrated World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7) with an informative session on the importance of breastfeeding for expectant mothers at the OP clinic here on Monday.

Ankura Hospital MD and paediatrician Dr Vamsi Krishna emphasised the vital role of family support for breastfeeding mothers. Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Reshma Reddy discussed the benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby.

Saishree Reddy, Lactation Consultant, demonstrated various breastfeeding positions and highlighted the significance of colostrum produced in the first few days after birth. Breastfeeding is considered the most valuable gift a mother can give her child, being a crucial investment in the child’s health and well-being.

