Live
- Kusha Kapila reveals 'natural camaraderie' with 'Life Hill Gayi' co-stars
- 'Can Muslim girl marry after attaining puberty', Centre seeks SC's priority adjudication
- Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief
- India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series
- Manish Tewari raises B'desh issue in LS, questions Centre on South Asia stability
- Be vigilant and exercise caution, India advises its citizens travelling to UK
- Prince Dhiman gets emotional as 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' to go off-air
- World Bank V-P Sangbu Kim vows to lessen global digital divide
- Two killed, one injured in lightning in Mongolia
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian sailors fail to qualify for medal rounds, campaign ends
Just In
Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
Ankura Hospital, Tirupati, has celebrated World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7) with an informative session on the importance of breastfeeding for expectant mothers at the OP clinic here on Monday.
Tirupati: Ankura Hospital, Tirupati, has celebrated World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7) with an informative session on the importance of breastfeeding for expectant mothers at the OP clinic here on Monday.
Ankura Hospital MD and paediatrician Dr Vamsi Krishna emphasised the vital role of family support for breastfeeding mothers. Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Reshma Reddy discussed the benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby.
Saishree Reddy, Lactation Consultant, demonstrated various breastfeeding positions and highlighted the significance of colostrum produced in the first few days after birth. Breastfeeding is considered the most valuable gift a mother can give her child, being a crucial investment in the child’s health and well-being.